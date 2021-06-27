Norris, Adams Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Norris of Wetumpka, Alabama are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Hart Norris, to Thomas Alexander Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Adams of Midway, Alabama.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Warren and Carolyn Ward of Montgomery, Alabama and Mrs. Mary Norris and the late Gene Norris of Wetumpka, Alabama. Erin received her bachelor's and master's degree from Auburn University. She is employed with Alexander City Schools.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mrs. Joyce Jones and the late Gaines Jones of Tucker, Georgia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bill Adams of Midway, Alabama.

Alex graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree. He is employed with Burns Environmental.

The marriage will take place on July 10, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama.