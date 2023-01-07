 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Operation We Remember' kicks off in Enterprise

  • 0
'Operation We Remember' kicks off in Enterprise

Standing at an “Operation We Remember” flag display in front of Church on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise are, from left, Linda Andress, Greg and Lynn Watson, Cissy Hutto, Pat Hudson, Dr. John Granger, Rev. Fred Fowler, Todd Rinehart, Jill and Larry Richards, Andrew Jones, and Olivia Hypes.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has partnered with the Alabama Department of Mental Health for a veteran’s suicide prevention awareness campaign called “Operation We Remember.”

Participating colleges and businesses throughout the state will display 152 American flags to serve as a visual reminder that suicide knows no boundaries.

The flags symbolize and honor the 152 veterans in Alabama who lost their lives to suicide in 2020.

Locally the project is sponsored by Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7, Military Support Group, Coffee County Veterans, South Central Alabama Mental Health, and Travis Realty.

The local “Operation We Remember” group is inviting any interested businesses or churches interested in having one of the displays for a few weeks in front of their facility, to call (334) 494–7846, or email info@CoffeeCounty Veterans.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for Dec. 31-Jan.5

Police roundup for Dec. 31-Jan.5

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 31, 2022-Jan.5, 2023:

Looking back, then moving FORward

Looking back, then moving FORward

In her traditional year-end contribution, Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels offers a reflection on the county’s achievements in 202…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert