'Operation We Remember' kicks off in Enterprise

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has partnered with the Alabama Department of Mental Health for a veteran’s suicide prevention awareness campaign called “Operation We Remember.”

Participating colleges and businesses throughout the state will display 152 American flags to serve as a visual reminder that suicide knows no boundaries.

The flags symbolize and honor the 152 veterans in Alabama who lost their lives to suicide in 2020.

Locally the project is sponsored by Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7, Military Support Group, Coffee County Veterans, South Central Alabama Mental Health, and Travis Realty.

The local “Operation We Remember” group is inviting any interested businesses or churches interested in having one of the displays for a few weeks in front of their facility, to call (334) 494–7846, or email info@CoffeeCounty Veterans.org.