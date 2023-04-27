A member of the Zion Chapel Bass Team is one of 54 of the most outstanding high school anglers from across the United States, having been named to the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Avery Padgett, a member of the Zion Chapel Bass Team, received an email from Bassmaster All-State Team April 18 congratulating him for having been selected as a member of the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors for the state of Alabama along with Triton Graham of Citronelle.

The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement, and leadership in conservation and community service.

Their selection was based on their success in high school fishing tournament competition as well as their leadership and involvement in extracurricular activities.

For Padgett to be considered for the All-American Team and to be profiled on Bassmaster.com, he must provide a list of documentation by April 27.

To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.

B.A.S.S received over 300 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 52 student anglers from 30 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. Additionally, 42 students received honorable mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.

“Congratulations to all 52 anglers on being selected to be a part of the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team as well as our 42 honorable Mentions,” said Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. Nation Tournament Manager—College, High School, and Junior. “It’s always impressive to see the accolades of each applicant. Every parent and angler should be proud of joining the team.”

A second panel of judges will review the nominations of the 52 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports & Outdoors. As in All- State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.

The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster High School All-American Bass Tournament presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, which will be held during the Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River scheduled for June 1-4 in Orange, Texas.

Elite Series anglers will serve as teammates and “coaches” of the student anglers in the tournament. The high school standouts will be honored on the main stage at the weigh-in.