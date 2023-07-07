Lincoln Landing on beautiful Logan Martin Lake hosted the Alabama Bass Nation High School State Championship Tournament June 2 and 3.

Based on their performance in their regular season, Zion Chapel’s team Padgett/Young qualified to fish this championship tournament made up of the top finishers in the Tiger Division (south Alabama) and the Tide Division (north Alabama). A total of 204 boats competed in this tournament.

Logan Martin Lake is a reservoir located in east central Alabama on the Coosa River approximately 30 miles east of Birmingham. Extending 48.5 miles from the dam upstream to Neely Henry Dam, the shore length totals 275 miles.

Located partially in Calhoun, St. Clair, and Talladega counties, Logan Martin draws anglers seeking largemouth and spotted bass.

As Avery Padgett said, “What a week it was!” They had spent four days practicing for the state championship with hopes of ending the season with a win, but that did not happen.

After four days of practicing, team Padgett/Young had a good plan and had found big fish. However, Padgett said when “Day One” came if anything could go wrong, it did that day. From losing them to breaking them off, they just could not get them in the boat. He said that they definitely had the bites on “Day One” to put them way up the leader board, but it just didn’t go their way.

After an amazing senior year on the water, team Padgett/Young felt that they were bound to have “one of those days,” and this was indeed one of them.

At the end of two days of tournament fishing, although they caught their limit each day, they ended in 64th place out of 204 boats. It was a long way from the top but a much longer way from the bottom.

Although they did not catch the big ones, there were still some positives. Avery received the Alabama Bass Nation William C. Florence Jr. Scholarship, and team Padgett/Young were both recognized for having qualified for the National Championship through the open tournament held earlier in the spring at Lay Lake. Each state is allowed to send a limited number of teams to Nationals.

Padgett and Young are wrapping up their senior year of high school on a high note as they plan their final high school tournament. They will go to Lake Hartwell in S.C. the week of July 23-29. Here they will be competing with the top high school anglers from across the United States.

Once again the Zion Chapel Bass Team thanks its sponsors, families, and community for making it possible for them to pursue their dreams.