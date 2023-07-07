Parks and Recreation Month was recognized in Enterprise Monday with a proclamation signing by Mayor Bill Cooper held at the 175-acre Enterprise Recreation Complex off of Highway 167.

Cooper, Enterprise City Councilman Scotty Johnson, and Director of Community Services and Recreation Billy Powell were joined by EPRD staff for the proclamation signing declaring July as the month to recognize the efforts of the parks and rec staff “making our city an attractive tractive and desirable place to live, work, plan and visit” while “protecting and preserving our natural environment.”

The Enterprise Recreation Complex, which has the Wall of Freedom at its entrance honoring Coffee County military members who died protecting freedom, includes two walking trails, one along the outside border of the park and the second circling the playground located in the park. There is also a Wetlands Bridge which joins the two sides of the walking trail together and a Bark Park with separate playgrounds for large and small dogs.

The Enterprise Recreational Complex has five pavilions, four of which were built on grants provided by the Land, Water, and Conservation Federation. All the pavilions have two picnic tables with four benches located underneath for the renters to use. Pavilions are available for rental year-long.

The EPRD staff also maintain Donaldson Park, Gibson Park, Ouida Park, Peavy Park and Westside Community Park, in addition to the city’s recreation facilities.

“We couldn’t do all this this without the support of the city, Mayor Cooper, and the city council,” Powell said, adding special recognition to the parks and rec department staff. “We have a great crew. This park wouldn’t be where it is without them working hard daily to make sure everything stays well-kept for the public. We also have a great staff who organize, plan and execute events for the community to enjoy.”

“Parks, playgrounds, nature trails, open spaces, aquatics and cultural centers make our city an attractive and desirable place to live, work, plan and visit,” Cooper said. “Parks, greenways and open spaces provide a welcome respite from our fast paced, high-tech lifestyles while protecting and preserving our natural environment.

“Parks and Recreation activities touch the lives of individuals, families, groups and entire communities which positively impacts our city,” Cooper said. “Parks and recreation activities provide opportunities for young people to live, grow and develop into contributing members of society and create lifelines and enrich life experiences for older members of our communities.”