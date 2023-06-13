A portion of Main Street in downtown Enterprise will be closed Saturday for the annual Juneteenth parade.

Main Street, from Brunson to Harrison, will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. No parking along that portion of Main Street will go into effect starting at 11 a.m. and last through the event.

The parade starts at noon and runs from Downtown Donuts to River Bank and Trust. The parade is in celebration and acknowledgement of the Juneteenth “Freedom Day” federal holiday.

“We want to remind everyone to come downtown to enjoy the parade, do some last-minute Father’s Day shopping, and support our local businesses,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said.

Parking will be available in various lots in the downtown district, to include:

the lot behind the old Yancey Parker’s building on Easy Street;

the lot adjacent to the Coffee County Courthouse on Edwards Street; and

the First Methodist Church parking lot on Grubbs Street.

Parking spaces are also available on College and Railroad Streets.

Enterprise City Council approved the Main Street closure request during the July 19, 2022 meeting.

Following the parade, the public is invited to the culminating event at Johns Chapel AME Church from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for vendors, food, games and music.