With Uncle Sam and Betsy Ross leading the way, the Patriotic Parade with entries of all ages was a highlight of the Military Appreciation Day events held downtown Saturday.

The parade included decorated bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters, and tricycles. Parade participants were invited to take part in the costume contests that took place immediately following the parade’s end.

Judges John Brascom, KD Byrd, and Mary McLean judged winners on overall first impression, personality/stage presence, and creativity.

Matthew Elliot was the winner and Marshall McCollister the runner up in the age six to eight category. Ka’Leah Streeter was the winner and Charlotte Chancey the runner up in the age nine to 12 category. Nashanna Harris was the winner in the age 16 to 18 category and Leamon Lee and Helen Earnest were winners of the couple’s category.

In addition to the patriotic parade and best dressed contest, the event included static displays, shopping specials, food trucks, and live music.

Longtime band director at the Enterprise City Schools and a renowned trumpeter in his own right, Mayor William E. Cooper, kicked off the event with the playing of the National Anthem on the trumpet. State Sen. Josh Carnley welcomed those attending and presented awards to two Enterprise veterans for their military service. Carnley presented awards to Leamon Lee and Willie Gonzalez recognizing them for being the oldest veteran present and the veteran with the most years of service, respectively.