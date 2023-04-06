Spring has sprung, bringing with it a constant flurry of activity in the yard and garden. Garden centers are bustling with activity and Alabama Extension offices are receiving calls about soil testing, pruning, garden maintenance and picking the perfect plant.

Homeowners head out in droves to pick out potted plants for home-beautification projects. Bethany O’Rear, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System home grounds regional agent, said there are some basic things to look for when you’re picking the perfect plant for your landscape.

Picking the perfect plants

“Everyone is excited to get back out in the yard and garden during the spring,” O’Rear said. “One of the first things you should do when picking landscape plants at the store is to check for healthy plants with good color.”

O’Rear said it is also important to remember that bigger is not always better because small plants can become established faster.

“Larger plants tend to take a longer time adjusting to their new site, and they will also need more supplemental water and may need more support,” she said. “For example, you may need to stake trees or large shrubs to help keep them upright during wind events.”

Both box stores and local plant sales have knowledgeable salespeople. O’Rear said it is important to research which plants do best in your landscape before buying.

“Don’t be afraid to pop the plant out of its pot to ensure it has a good root system,” she said. “Check for spots on the tops and underside of leaves, as well as insects that may be hiding out.”

Plant care

Picking the perfect plant is simple by following a few suggestions. Homeowners may worry about plant care as they make purchases. It is important to consider the needs of a plant, as well as the conditions of the planting area before making a purchase.

Sun or shade?

Some plants tolerate full sun, as well as full shade. Other plants may need one or the other. O’Rear said if a plant does best in partial shade, but the homeowner wants it in a sunny area, put it in an area that receives morning sun — which is less intense than afternoon sun.

Watering requirements

Watering is critical, especially in the first year after planting. “Each new tree or shrub needs the equivalent of 1 inch of rain every week for the first year,” she said. “An irrigation system does not provide this much water. Once established, weekly water needs decrease and an irrigation system should work.”

Mature size

Choose a location with room for plants to grow and reach maturity. Choose the right plant for the right place. O’Rear said pruning is never an answer for the wrong plant in the wrong place.

Soil pH

The right soil pH is dependent on what you plant. Azaleas and camellias like acidic soils; most other plants prefer a pH range of 6 to 6.5. It is also important to remember that different soils drain differently. Soil compaction can make it harder for roots to penetrate into the native soil.

Freeze tolerance

Become familiar with hardiness zones and plan accordingly.

Planting time

O’Rear said since a plant installed in spring is trying to grow roots and shoots, the homeowner will need to pay more attention to the plant regarding water and be on the lookout for pest issues sooner rather than later.

Other considerations

In addition to plant and place considerations, O’Rear said there are several other things to think about as gardeners begin planting plants in their landscape.

“Plants will transition from a nursery to a home landscape easily,” O’Rear said. “Most plants come with a slow-release fertilizer in the pot or have been irrigated with liquid fertilizer. It is not necessary to fertilize during the first year.”

When planting, she said to find the plant’s crown where the base meets the roots. Container and balled or burlapped plants may have too much soil covering the crown. O’Rear said to remove that soil before planting.

“Never plant too deeply,” she said. “The top inch of the root ball should sit above the finished grade.”

Finally, O’Rear said it’s important to water.

“Not too much water, not too little — but just right,” she said. “Scout for pests early and often. Long-term care should be easy for most plants if they are planted in the right places.”

More information

Learn more about picking the perfect landscape plant or yard and garden maintenance at www.aces.edu, or by contacting the local Extension office.

The Master Gardener Helpline is also a source of information for homeowners and gardeners. Call (877) ALA-GROW to speak to a Master Gardener who can help you identify problems and solutions for your lawn and landscape needs.