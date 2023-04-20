The 49th Annual Piney Woods Arts Festival is Saturday and Sunday on the running track at Enterprise State Community College. There is no admission fee for this juried arts and crafts show.

The Piney Woods Arts Festival is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday. This year’s festival will host over 50 vendors, artists, jewelry makers, food trucks, dancers, poets, live music, a civil war living display, a children’s fun center and the Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show.

The entertainment lineup for Saturday includes:

• 9 until 9:30 a.m., Hillcrest Elementary Choir;

• 9:45 until 10:15a.m., Patrick Pezelj Poetry;

• 10:30 until11 a.m., Enterprise YMCA Taekwondo; and,

• 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Brandi and Cam.

The entertainment lineup for Sunday includes:

• Noon until 1 p.m., music; and,

• 1 until 2 p.m., Kenneth Leblanc;

The Piney Woods Fine Arts Festival is dedicated to the promotion and awareness of visual arts to enrich the lives of all the people of Coffee County and the surrounding areas.