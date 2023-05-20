The Daleville Public Library will host American pop artist and author Michael Albert for a Hands-On Collage Workshop June 2, from 2 until 4 p.m.

This event is for everyone ages 12 and older and those interested in attending are asked to contact Rachel Horne at the library at (334) 503-9119.

Albert was born and raised on Long Island, New York, and currently lives and works in White Plains, New York. Albert is the author of an artist autobiography titled, “An Artist’s America” and is nationally known for making collage artworks from cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer brand packages. His work has been described as a cross between pop sart, cubism, and recycling.

Albert’s pop is often referred to as “modern” since he’s been creating it for the past 25 years and still creates new works on a regular basis, whereas the pop art movement began almost 70 years ago with the old masters such as: Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, Roy Lichtenstein, and others who started creating art themed about everyday products and objects and subjects.

Albert is bringing his nationally renowned “Modern Pop Art Experience” Art programs to over 85 cities in 11 states this summer including: Alabama, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

In addition to Daleville, Albert will present programs in Headland, Abbeville, Hartford, Montgomery, Pike Road, Fort Novosel, Pelham, Odenville, Steele, Trussville, Southside, Moody, Springville, Ohatchee, Vestavia Hills, and Alabaster.