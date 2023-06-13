“It takes a village” is the theme of this year’s two-day Juneteenth Celebration in Enterprise and the public is invited to attend.

The Annual Juneteenth Celebration will begin with a free gospel concert featuring the Wiregrass Community Choir under the direction of Yolanda Milton and Joe Merida on Friday at 7 p.m. at Johns Chapel AME Church, located at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, said Juneteenth Coordinator Nichole Nichols.

Nichols is working with Johns Chapel AME Pastor Willie White Jr. and Nikki Mills to coordinate the event that kicks off with the free concert from 7 until 9 p.m. at John Chapel Church and is followed by a parade Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. on Main Street.

This is the second year the event features a parade, Nichols said. Following the parade is a vendor fair at Johns Chapel with vendors, food, games and music from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m., Nichols said. There will be food trucks as well as vendors from across the Wiregrass area.

At 3:30 p.m. Enterprise native Tiffany Johnson Cole is the featured keynote speaker Saturday in the church sanctuary.

Officially declared a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Those interested in more information about the event are asked to contact Nichols at (404) 375-5003. This event is open to the public. “This is a family friendly event and we invite everyone to come,” she said.