The Enterprise Farmers Market is celebrating Peak Season Kickoff Saturday, May 20 with the first ever Farm-to-Fork Chef Showdown. The cooking competition will match local participants with the following chefs:

Ashton Cutts, Cutts Restaurant;

C.J. Kay, The Barrel Room;

Louis Cameron, The Olive Fruit;

Ashley Quinones, The Social on Main; and,

Blake Fulmer, White Oak Ale House.

“This is the very first time we have attempted this kind of competition,” Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland said. “We think it’s going to be great fun and most importantly, will help give everyone an idea of how they can cook with the terrific fresh and healthy vegetables and fruits that are available from the vendors at the Farmers Market.”

Kirkland said those interested in competing alongside a local chef can enter by putting their name in a box at one of the restaurants listed above, or by calling her at (334) 348-2310. Contestants must be at least 18 years old and agree to participate in the Showdown. Five names will be drawn and announced via a

Facebook live on Wednesday, May 17.

The local chefs will then draw names to find out who they will be paired with for the competition on Saturday, May 20.

When the competition begins at 9 a.m., the five chef/contestant teams will shop at the Farmers Market for their ingredients. They will then work together to create a dish. The public is invited to watch as the cooking teams go head-to-head in the competition. A panel of judges will taste the dishes at 11 a.m. followed by an awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

“We have a great slate of wonderful cooks to partner with and coach the regular, everyday cooks,” Kirkland said. “We are so very excited to see what these teams create.”

The 2023 Farmers Market Peak Season Kickoff, which starts at 7 a.m., features approximately 30 vendors selling not only farm fresh fruits and vegetables, but also arts and crafts. Additionally, Brett Dalrymple of 3D Cattle Co will be grilling and serving free hamburgers (while supplies last) as an early celebration of

National Hamburger Day on May 28.

The Enterprise Farmers Market is open from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday year-round as produce and craft vendors have product available.

The peak season usually spans from early May to the end of August.