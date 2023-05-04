Festival in the Park, the largest free community event in Enterprise, returns Saturday, May 6, to Johnny Henderson Park starting at 3 p.m.

The event will include a variety of free events for all ages: inflatable games, pony rides, petting zoo, arts and crafts, and train rides. Food will be available for purchase through local food truck vendors. The event ends with a fireworks display over the pond around 8 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to come out to our largest park and enjoy a fun day with family and friends,” Enterprise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Blake Moore said. “We are excited to host an event that appeals to all ages. We have activities for the little ones and entertainment that will appeal to those a little older. We hope people come out to enjoy not only the free activities but take in all our park has to offer.”

"Today’s Yesterday Band" will provide live music starting at 5 p.m. The husband-and-wife duo of Donnie and Danielle Wilson are lead vocals with a powerhouse band backing them up, performing a variety of country and classic rock from the 70s, 80s, 90s and today.

“We are able to provide this event free to our community thanks to the generous businesses and organizations that sponsor the events and serve as activity vendors,” Enterprise Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Krista Hooper said.

Festival in the Park sponsors include McDonald’s - Murphy Family Restaurants, Parker Loan Team - Movement Mortgage, Mitchell Automotive Group, Troy Bank & Trust, Zaxby’s of Enterprise, Beacon of Hope ABS, Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic, Sam Boswell Automotive, All In Credit Union, Center Drugs Home Health & Gifts, and Space Walk of Enterprise.

Previously known as Children’s Festival in the Park, the event started in 1999 and has evolved over the years to feature more events to appeal to a broader age group.