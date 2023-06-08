The public is invited to Military Appreciation Day on East College Street in downtown Enterprise Saturday from 4 until 8 p.m.

The annual event includes a patriotic parade, best dressed contest, awards, static displays, shopping specials, and live music.

“Bring your chairs or put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the music of the Moonlighters,” said Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery. “We’ll have activities and food trucks. Make plans to join us downtown for an evening of patriotic fun.”

Longtime band director at the Enterprise City Schools and a renowned trumpeter in his own right, Mayor William E. Cooper will kick off the event with the playing of the National Anthem. State Sen. Josh Carnley will also give a speech, followed by a short awards presentation recognizing local veterans.

The patriotic parade will start at 4:30 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to participate. Decorated bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters and tricycles will be allowed. Parade participants can enter their parade look into a contest that will take place immediately following the conclusion of the parade.

East College Street from Edwards to Main will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. for the event, as approved by Enterprise City Council at the May 2 meeting.

For more information on Military Appreciation Day, visit the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownEnterprise.