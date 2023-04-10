Public transportation in the city of Enterprise may become a reality and the public is invited to learn more about it at a meeting at the Enterprise Farmers Market at 2 p.m. Thursday held by the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning Development Commission.

The public meeting is the step forward in discussions the Enterprise City Council has had about the feasibility of contracting with SEARP&D to provide public transportation. The topic is among the council’s goals set for this year.

At the last city council meeting in March, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos told the council that he, Council President Turner Townsend, and City Councilwoman Sonya Rich had met with representatives from the Dothan-based Wiregrass Transit Authority to discuss the feasibility of contracting with them to provide some public transportation within the city.

Rich said that they learned at the meeting that those desiring transport would prearrange a pickup time and date with the Wiregrass Transit system. At the March 21 council work session, Rich told the council that an advantage of a partnership with an agency such as the Wiregrass Transit Authority would give the city a means of providing public transportation without the expense of owning and operating such a service.

“We would have a contractual relationship with the SEARP&D,” she explained. “I think Turner and I were impressed. One of the things I like was having them manage this. It's affordable transportation that I think would be good and benefit our citizens.”

Townsend agreed. “I left there with the thought that this would give us a path (toward public transportation) without overly burdening our budget,” he said.

According to the SEARP&D, the Wiregrass Transit Authority currently operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and serves residents of Houston and Dale counties and the city of Dothan. All residents, including wheelchair users, must schedule service 24 hours in advance. Fares range from $2 per person per one-way trip to $8 per person per one-way trip, depending on the area in which the pickup is made.