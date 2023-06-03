The City of Enterprise and the Partners of Alabama’s Challenge will host a Veterans well-being town hall and resource fair on Friday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

The two-part event is inspired by a statewide effort called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF), which aims to combat the continuing stigma veterans face with mental illness. Recently released data shows 143 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021, which is a rate higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average.

“We are losing too many veterans to suicide. One is one too many,” Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper said. “This event is designed to share resources available in our community so that these brave men and women can get the help they so rightfully deserve.”

The town hall will be highlighted by a discussion of the benefits of 911 and 988 and how the two emergency resources serve the community individually and collaboratively. It will also feature an opportunity for veterans and the community to hear from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs; Enterprise Career Center; Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems; Civilian Marksmanship Program; South Central Mental Health; Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services; and Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition.

The resource fair will provide an opportunity to meet with ADVA Veterans Service Officers to learn more about how to apply for VA benefits, file for VA compensation and pension claims, access healthcare services, and discuss additional veterans-related programs. Other well-being and mental health-related resources from the Wiregrass will be in attendance, as well.

“This event is not only for Veterans, but also their families. We have an incredible number of resources available in the Wiregrass to support active duty service members, retirees, and their families. We hope they will all come to the Civic Center to learn more about the groups that can help them,” Cooper said.

Alabama’s Challenge is an initiative aimed to create an impactful, long-term outcome across the state as we continue fighting a stigma with mental illness. Raising awareness of suicide prevention can help us understand the cause and circumstances that lead to mental health issues in general. The ADVA is a lead agency within Alabama’s Challenge and assists with connecting with SMVF to provide information and knowledge about suicide, provide support, and provide resources and options to deal with PTSD and crisis situations.

You can learn more about Alabama’s Challenge and Veterans well-being resources by visiting vetsforhope.com.