Public Meeting announced for Special Education

The Special Education Advisory Panel (SEAP) and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9:30 a.m. - noon and are encouraging the public to attend and offer input regarding special education services. Participation by concerned citizens during this meeting will provide an opportunity for the panel and ALSDE to identify issues and unmet needs relative to educational services for children with disabilities throughout the state.
The public livestream of the meeting can be found at the ALSDE, Special Education Services (SES) Section YouTube channel which is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwxK13YOWNkgcKcyB2Tmqg. The SEAP meeting will be livestreamed from this page.
Comments from the public will be read aloud from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. If you wish to submit public comments, they must be factual and objective and not mention a student, school, or individual by name or other confidential information. Public written comments will be received by Dr. Card either by mail at Alabama State Department of Education, Special Education Services Section, P.O. Box 302101, Montgomery, Alabama 36130-2101, or by email at mcard@alsde.edu.
During the meeting, the SEAP will review current issues pertaining to services for students with disabilities.
If you subscribe to the ALSDE SES YouTube channel, you will see recently published videos in your main feed each time you log in to YouTube. Also, if you choose, you can receive notifications each time the ALSDE, SES publishes a new video on YouTube.
If interpreter services for non-English speaking and/or individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing are needed, please contact Dr. Card at mcard@alsde.edu or 334-694-4782. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least 5 days prior to the scheduled meeting.
