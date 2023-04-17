An opportunity to have public transportation in the city limits of Enterprise moved forward during a public hearing hosted by the Wiregrass Transit Authority held at the Farmers Market Thursday.

The Wiregrass Transit Authority is a public non-profit organization providing essential transportation services as well as tailored transportation to the general public in Dothan and Houston County, according to Demetrus “Mike” Crittenden, transportation director for the agency that is a component of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.

“As well as providing transportation services to the general public, we also provide contract transportation to social service agencies within the community and non-emergency medical transportation,” Crittenden said.

The public hearing was being held at the request of the city of Enterprise, Crittenden said. “We’re doing an annual application for public transportation funding and this year’s application will include the city of Enterprise.

“We’re going to request funding for administrative, operational and capital support from the Federal Transit Administration. The funds will go through the Alabama Department of Transportation,” he said.

“This particular meeting is for us to secure the funding. Once that happens we will have other meetings to discuss the particulars. The focus of today’s meeting is to get public comments.”

Crittenden said that the plan is for the “demand-response” transportation to operate in the city limits of Enterprise from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with anticipated start date of Oct. 2.

The proposed fare is $3 for a one-way trip. “Basically you call today for a ride tomorrow. People can schedule up to two weeks in advance,” Crittenden said.

There was a similar transportation program in Enterprise in the 1980s, Crittenden said. “We are trying to bring it back.”

Crittenden said that under the proposed plan, a base of operation for four 12-15 passenger vehicles will operate out of Enterprise. “For a population of 50,000 or less, demand-response is the best model,” he said, adding that the operation may grow from there.

The public meeting was next step discussions the Enterprise City Council has had about the feasibility of contracting with SEARP&D to provide public transportation in the city. The topic is among the council’s goals set for this year.

At the last city council meeting in March, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos told the council that he, Council President Turner Townsend, and City Councilwoman Sonya Rich had met with representatives from the Dothan-based Wiregrass Transit Authority to discuss the feasibility of contracting with them to provide some public transportation within the city.

At a previous council work session, Rich told the council that an advantage of partnership with an agency such as the Wiregrass Transit Authority would give the city a means of providing public transportation without the expense of owning and operating such a service. “We would have a contractual relationship with the SEARP&D,” she explained. “I think Turner and I were impressed. One of the things I like was having them manage this. Its affordable transportation that I think would be good and benefit our citizens.”