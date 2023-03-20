Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, considered to be 'The Gold Standard' by which all Journey tributes are measured, is coming to the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. April 4.

This dynamic and compelling band has featured some of Nashville's hottest musicians, many whom who have performed, written, or recorded with the biggest names in the music industry - including Journey and Steve Perry.

Every show is a brilliant reproduction of sights and sounds that captivate and transport audiences to the glorious age of arena rock. Lead singer, Ryan Christopher, delivers the vocal precision, appearance, and stage presence of the legendary Steve Perry.

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute continues to garner worldwide attention and acclaim with high profile performances. Fans across the country, including Steve Perry and Journey purists, rave that Resurrection - A Journey Tribute is the Journey experience.

The title track to Journey’s 1986 album, “Raised on Radio,” was inspired by the countless hours a young Steve Perry spent listening to his heroes’ music being broadcast over the airwaves by various AM and FM stations filling his stereo’s radio dial.

For many of us whose sound tract of our youth was likewise curated from radio DJs or from television VJs broadcasting music videos on tube TVs, we share the common bond of having been “Raised on Journey.”

In 2023, Resurrection is happy to give Journey fans across this great nation a trip down memory lane, capturing the sights and sounds of one of the most iconic bands of our time as only this premier tribute band can deliver as like

For 49 years, the Coffee County Arts Alliance has partnered with the local businesses to help develop a local community “fine arts” presence.

The partnership has given rise to numerous public fine arts programs that have promoted self-esteem, motivation, aesthetic awareness, cultural exposure, creativity, and emotional expression as well as social harmony and appreciation of diversity.

Coffee County Arts Alliance continues to grow and enrich the lives of people in our community. The CCAA thanks our community leaders and businesses that recognize the value of cultural enrichment for our community and children.

These performances are made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts and faithful sponsors.

For more information and tickets call (334) 406-2787 or visit www.coffeecountyartsalliance.com.