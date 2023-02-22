FORT RUCKER – Fort Rucker’s Army & Air Force Exchange Service gas stations have introduced a new look, highlighting Marathon-branded fuel.

When drivers fuel up at the mini mall and Triangle Expresses, they can be confident they are getting TOP TIER™-certified Marathon fuel. The gas stations have received updated signing and canopies identical to those at Marathon’s gas stations outside the gate.

“The Exchange is excited to bring awareness to our great partnership with Marathon. The new signs and branding let our customers know they’re getting TOP TIER™-certified fuel and a strong supply chain,” said Fort Rucker Exchange General Manager Brenda Hyland. “It’s part of our mission to improve the quality of life for our soldiers and families.”

The Exchange is introducing branded fuel at more than 180 of its gas stations on Army and Air Force installations in CONUS. Branded fuel improves the Exchange’s already-secure supply chain, enhancing the Exchange’s support of the military communities it serves during emergencies and natural disasters.

The Exchange’s fuel pricing policy—matching local competition for each fuel grade where the competition offers a similar service at the same terms and conditions—will remain unchanged.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where soldiers, airmen, guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States and 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities.

In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military quality-of-life programs.

The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a board of directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.