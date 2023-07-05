The Enterprise Fire Department and Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team will host a free Community Safety Fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Fire Station on Plaza Drive in Enterprise.

The Community Safety Fair will provide resources related to safety and preparedness through hands-on activities, demonstrations and fun for the whole family.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Enterprise Fire Department to offer this year’s Community Safety Fair,” CC-CERT Coordinator Scotty Johnson said. “This annual event is extremely important in terms of getting out the word of available resources in our community, but it's also a fun way to get kids involved in safety and disaster preparedness. Come out and meet the first responders in our area and learn about being prepared for any type of incident."

A variety of community partners are expected to participate in the Community Safety Fair, including, but not limited to:

- Alabama National Guard;

- Coffee County Emergency Management Agency;

- Coffee County Sheriff’s Posse;

- Covington Electric;

- Enterprise Amateur Radio Society;

- Enterprise Police Department;

- Enterprise Rescue;

- Fort Novosel Fire Department;

- Houston County Rescue Unit; and

- Medical Center Enterprise.

“The Enterprise Fire Department will offer free, working smoke detectors to all city residents as part of our department’s goal to have these in each and every home in our city,” Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “We will also have fire station tours, a hot car display, a mini obstacle course just for kids, and touch-a-truck type stations for several emergency vehicles like a fire truck, ambulance and helicopter, as long as they aren’t needed for an emergency.”

WOOF-FM will provide a live-on-location remote radio broadcast from 10 a.m. to noon. Inflatables, provided by Space Walk Enterprise, will be available free of charge. Various community mascots will make appearances and be available for photos. Food Truck vendors like Huey’s Walking Tacos, Tikiz of the Wiregrass, and the Enterprise Lions Club will have food and drinks available for purchase.

The public is asked to park at either Pinedale Elementary School (207 Plaza Drive) or Envoy Mortgage (303 Plaza Drive) and walk to the fire station.