A total of 516 students enrolled in UA Early College during Spring Semester 2023 at the University of Alabama were named to the director's list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher. These students represent 67 percent of students enrolled during the spring semester.

The director's list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.

The 2023 spring list includes Salma Araghi of Enterprise who attends Enterprise High School.

