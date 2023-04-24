SAMSON–A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of Samson man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett.

Johnny M. Adams, 45, was fatally injured when the 2010 Nissan Rogue he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and caught on fire. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene, Burkett said Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Armstong Road, approximately one mile south of Samson, in Geneva County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.