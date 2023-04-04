Saturday Walking Tours of Downtown Enterprise returned last weekend as part of a continued partnership between Visit Enterprise, the City of Enterprise’s Tourism Department, and the State of Alabama Department of Tourism.

The free, one-hour tour is led by volunteer local historians, Dr. Jimbo Reese and Ricky Adams.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Reese and Mr. Adams lead our tours this April. Both men are Enterprise natives, and for years have told the stories of our community through books and articles. Having them share their passion for and knowledge of Enterprise through these tours will allow our rich history to come to life,” Tammy Doerer, Director of Tourism and Community Relations said. “Enterprise High School AP history students will also assist with the tours in April. This is a unique opportunity for our youth to participate and we hope to encourage their continued interest our local history.”

Tours begin promptly at 10 a.m. at the entrance of the Rawls building, located at 116 S. Main Street. The tour will end in front of the Pea River Museum, located at 106 Railroad Street. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Participants are reminded to wear comfortable shoes and dress according to the weather forecast. If bad weather is forecast, the tour may be cancelled. Updates will be posted to the "Visit Enterprise" Facebook page. Participants may also call/text (334) 389-1554 for updates.

April 2023 Saturday Walking Tour Schedule includes,

• Saturday, April 8;

• Saturday, April 15;

• Saturday, April 22; and,

• Saturday, April 29