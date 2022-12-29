Sean Patrick Astin designated emeritus civilian aide

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army designated Sean Patrick Astin as a Civilian Aide Emeritus to the Secretary of the Army during a ceremony on Dec. 13 at the Pentagon.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth bestowed the honorary title of Emeritus on Astin to recognize his 10 distinguished years as a CASA. Astin served as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for California from 1995 to 2005 and has remained active in his support of the U.S. Army.

“For 27 years I’ve been proud to celebrate the men and women of the United States Army,” Astin said. “To receive the honor of becoming a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Emeritus fills me with a renewed sense of mission. In particular, in 2023 I hope to support the recruiting command with creativity and purpose as the nation looks to grow the next generation of leaders. People need to know they have what it takes to serve in the Army, and I want to help them understand what’s possible.”

Astin is an actor, producer, and director with more than 160 acting credits over a four-decade career. He is best known for his acting roles in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Goonies,” “Rudy,” and the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” He has received various recognitions, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and two Young Artist Awards. Additionally, he was nominated for the Academy Award for best live-action short film for the short film “Kangaroo Court.”

He graduated with honors from UCLA with a B.A. in history and in English and is working on a master’s degree in public administration and policy at American University. He is a dedicated husband and father of three daughters, an outspoken advocate on mental health, and a senior leader in his peformers’ union, SAFTRA, at both the local and the national level.

“I am pleased to bestow the honorary title of CASA emeritus to Sean Astin in recognition of his many selfless years of service to the Army,” said Wormuth. “Sean previously served as a CASA for California from 1995-2005, and he continues to advocate for our Soldiers today. This honorary title recognizes his contributions and symbolizes our pledge to continue to work together to help tell our great Army story! We look forward to continue working with Sean.”

CASAs promote good relations between the Army and the public, advise the secretary about regional issues, support the total Army workforce, and assist with recruiting and helping our Soldiers as they transition out of the military.

Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities. The secretary may recognize a civilian aide as a CASA Emeritus after 10 years of service with distinguished service.

For more information about the CASA program, please visit https://casa.army.mil.