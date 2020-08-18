You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Secretary Merrill Warns Voters of Potential Misinformation Texting Campaign
0 comments

Secretary Merrill Warns Voters of Potential Misinformation Texting Campaign

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

MONTGOMERY - Over the weekend, the Office of the Secretary of State received multiple reports from voters across the State of Alabama who had received texts from a leftwing organization promoting vote-by-mail.

“During the age of misinformation and disinformation, voters everywhere should be reminded that election officials are the trusted sources for election information. Our Office works diligently each and every day to see that voters in Alabama are educated with the most accurate and up-to-date information related to elections,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Misleading information is spread daily through social media and text messaging, and it is important that voters know AlabamaVotes.gov is their trusted source for election information.”

Upon further research, it became evident that the organization Indivisible Action will be conducting a week-long texting campaign advocating for vote-by-mail. This texting campaign, which will officially launch tomorrow and last until August 23, will coincide with the Democratic National Convention and may run until the November Election. Voters everywhere should exercise caution when following links from third-party organizations.

“If a voter is interested in casting an absentee ballot for the November 3 General Election, that voter needs to contact their local Absentee Election Manager to receive an absentee ballot application. Applications can also be downloaded online at AlabamaVotes.gov or requested through calling our office at (334) 242-7210,” continued Merrill.

In addition, voters should be reminded that cybersecurity attacks come in all forms - including through text messages, emails, and social media.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Reports

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 2 and August 8. The information is in the following format: Name, …

Crime-and-courts

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on th…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert