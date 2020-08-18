Secretary Merrill Warns Voters of Potential Misinformation Texting Campaign

MONTGOMERY - Over the weekend, the Office of the Secretary of State received multiple reports from voters across the State of Alabama who had received texts from a leftwing organization promoting vote-by-mail.
“During the age of misinformation and disinformation, voters everywhere should be reminded that election officials are the trusted sources for election information. Our Office works diligently each and every day to see that voters in Alabama are educated with the most accurate and up-to-date information related to elections,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Misleading information is spread daily through social media and text messaging, and it is important that voters know AlabamaVotes.gov is their trusted source for election information.”
Upon further research, it became evident that the organization Indivisible Action will be conducting a week-long texting campaign advocating for vote-by-mail. This texting campaign, which will officially launch tomorrow and last until August 23, will coincide with the Democratic National Convention and may run until the November Election. Voters everywhere should exercise caution when following links from third-party organizations.
“If a voter is interested in casting an absentee ballot for the November 3 General Election, that voter needs to contact their local Absentee Election Manager to receive an absentee ballot application. Applications can also be downloaded online at AlabamaVotes.gov or requested through calling our office at (334) 242-7210,” continued Merrill.
In addition, voters should be reminded that cybersecurity attacks come in all forms - including through text messages, emails, and social media.
