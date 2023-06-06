The City of Enterprise wants residents to reduce, reuse, and recycle. That was the message Thursday morning as members of the city’s Sanitation Department spoke at the Enterprise Public Library.

The following will be accepted:

- Cardboard--moving boxes, food/cereal boxes with plastic packaging removed;

- Tin and aluminum cans;

- Newspaper; and,

- Junk mail/paper--ad inserts, packing paper, shredded paper, copy/notebook paper.

Plastic 1 such as water bottles, salad dressing, vegetable oil, peanut butter jars, and prepared food trays, as well as Plastic 2 such as milk jugs, juice bottles, bleach, detergent, and household cleaner bottles will be accepted. All items should be cleaned and rinsed prior to drop off. Cardboard should be separated, but all other items can be mixed.

No glass, Styrofoam, or plastic bags will be accepted. Pizza boxes cannot be recycled as the box is contaminated with grease.

The city’s self-service recycling station, located at 529 Glover Ave., can be found to the left of the front entrance of the Public Works building. A drive-thru lane has been set up for easy drop off, and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding holidays.