The Christian Mission Center Food Pantry is the beneficiary of the recent “Soup-er Bowl Party” hosted by the “Off Our Rockers” senior group at the Church on the Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.

"Off Our Rockers" is an informal group of senior church members started late last year by church members Lynn and Greg Watson. The group meets monthly following a Sunday night church service.

After choosing a name and a T-shirt design, the group traveled to DeFuniak Springs, Florida, for the Christmas Reflections light display around the lake as their first group event. The trip was followed by the “Soup-er Bowl Party” canned soup collection event to benefit the mission food pantry.

Tentative future events include riding the Harriot Paddle Boat in Montgomery, a Kentucky Derby themed party, and another project supporting the Christian Mission.