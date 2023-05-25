Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Coffee County Extension office will host a ServSafe Certification class June 7 and 8 at the Coffee County Extension office in New Brockton, according to Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin.

“This course is for anyone in the food service and handling industry that may need ServSafe Certification,” said Mauldin.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System food safety team teaches ServSafe classes each year. These classes meet food service safety standards required by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The cost of first-time instruction and testing, as well as recertification after five years, is $140. This fee covers classroom instruction, the exam, and the cost of the textbook.

For anyone retaking the class and examination or testing only, the cost is $80.

For more information or to register visit www.aces.edu/go/servsafe or call Food Safety Regional Extension Agent Bridgette Brannon at (334) 714-1248

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator, employer, and provider. If you need a reasonable accommodation or language access services, contact the Coffee County Extension office at (334) 894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu