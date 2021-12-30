 Skip to main content
Shop With A Cop a success
Shop With A Cop participants pause for a photo.

In conjunction with the Enterprise Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the Seventh Shop With A Cop was recently held and sponsored by Hand Up Enterprise and Travis Realty.

Five local children were chosen this year by Nilsa San Miguel and partnered with area law enforcement personnel and taken on an all-day shopping and eating spree thanks to the donations of several area merchants.

After a visit from Mayor William E. Cooper at Enterprise City Hall and riding with their partner for the day, the kids were treated to a lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Then it was off to see a movie courtesy of Clark Cinema and a sweet treat afterwards at Milky Moo’s. Of course, no Christmas event is complete without a visit from Santa Claus.

Shop With A Cop originator Travis Parker said, “It always touches my heart when at the end of the day after they have been shopping, eating lunch, watching a movie, and eating ice cream with their law enforcement partner for the day, when I ask what their favorite part of the day is most of them point to their partner and state ‘being with them’ – mission accomplished. This day is made possible by cooperation of Chief Moore, Captain Haglund, and Sherriff Sutton. I’ve been told that the law enforcement officers fight over who gets to be in this, which is way beyond my initial expectations when it was started.”

Some of donors included Walmart, Burke’s Outlet, Chick-fil-A, Clark Cinema, Milky Moo’s, Alabama Granite & Marble, Lorrie & Chris Miller, and Donnie Uptain.

