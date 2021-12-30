Shop With A Cop a success

In conjunction with the Enterprise Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the Seventh Shop With A Cop was recently held and sponsored by Hand Up Enterprise and Travis Realty.

Five local children were chosen this year by Nilsa San Miguel and partnered with area law enforcement personnel and taken on an all-day shopping and eating spree thanks to the donations of several area merchants.

After a visit from Mayor William E. Cooper at Enterprise City Hall and riding with their partner for the day, the kids were treated to a lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Then it was off to see a movie courtesy of Clark Cinema and a sweet treat afterwards at Milky Moo’s. Of course, no Christmas event is complete without a visit from Santa Claus.