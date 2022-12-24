Siri is SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

Siri, is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. He is a stunning three-year-old Bengal who showed up at the shelter as an abandoned, declawed cat trying to fend for himself outside.

He was dumped with no way to defend himself against predators. Luckily, he was rescued, and our goal is to find the perfect family for him.

Siri is not like most domesticated cats who enjoy lounging around and sleeping 15 to 20 hours a day. Siri requires daily walks; yes, he is leash trained. He needs physical and mental stimulation to keep him happy.

He also prefers to be the only pet. Siri is terrified of dogs and not too thrilled about his feline fellows either. Most Bengals prefer a raw food diet, so keep this in mind as there can be an elevated cost for his diet.

Siri is not currently in our facility at SOS Animal Shelter due to all the other animals; we don’t want to disrupt the other cats in our cattery. He is currently in a foster home until the most suitable adopter comes along.

We will require that the potential adopter have experience with this breed of cat, an established veterinary reference, and a completed preadoption application. Our foster has a full schedule running her own rescue as well.

Please understand as Siri has been through so much, and our only goal is to find him the best home possible.

Siri is fully vetted, neutered and microchipped. On approval of the application, we will put you in touch with the foster so a meet-and-greet can be set up, and hopefully we can find Siri the home he deserves.