Enterprise Skateboard Park temporarily closing for ramp upgrades

The city of Enterprise Skateboard Park on East Lee Street will be closed starting Monday and will remain closed until the new halfpipe skate ramps are completely installed.

At an October Enterprise City Council meeting, the council approved Director of Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell to purchase four half pipe skate ramps from American Ramp Company through Sourcewell Purchasing Group in the amount of $48,265.32. Those ramps have arrived, and installation is expected to begin Monday.

In November 2017, city and chamber of commerce officials gathered at the new skate park to cut the ribbon, some three years after council discussions about the feasibility of a skate park in Enterprise began.

An old batting cage on Hollis Street and Airport Road was converted into the park which featuring quarter pipes, a fun box, and rails.