Smith named director of Adult Education at ESCC

Jonathan Smith has been named the director of Adult Education at Enterprise State Community College.

In this position, Smith is responsible for the overall administration, planning, implementation, and evaluation of the Adult Education program.

Since 2016, he has served ESCC as an adult education instructor and data entry coordinator where he provided instruction in multiple areas of adult education, including GED preparation, career pathways, digital literacy and National Career Readiness Certificates and workforce preparation.

He also assisted in training new adult education instructors and served on committees to create new curriculum for the local program.

Prior to joining the ESCC team, Smith served as the Adult Education Instructional Coordinator at Wallace Community College for four years starting in 2012.

He has also previously taught biological sciences at Abbeville High School and served as a school improvement team peer mentor for the Alabama State Department of Education.

Previously, Leigh Shiver served as the director of Adult Education and Workforce Development.

In the last few years, ESCC has seen an increase not only in the number of partnerships with local business and industry leaders that have led to more workforce training opportunities for the college and Wiregrass but also in the number of students taking advantage of services offered through the College’s Adult Education program.

As a result of the growth in these areas, Shiver will continue to serve as the director of Workforce Development.