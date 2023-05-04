The City of Enterprise Water Department has identified a potential error in water bills due to a software glitch that affected fewer than 100 residents.

The glitch was discovered last Friday and the customers who were affected have been identified. Any bills paid in error or late fees accrued related to this glitch will be refunded or waived accordingly.

The software has been updated to prevent this problem from recurring.

The City of Enterprise Water Department is committed to making sure all customers have a positive experience. Anyone who has a concern about their water bill should contact the Water Department at (334) 347-1211 or email Kerry Johnson, Water Department Utility Office Manager at kjohnson@enterpriseal.gov.