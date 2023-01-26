Soldier Center’s MASTR-E program manager earns 2022 Army Acquisition Excellence in Leadership award

NATICK, Mass. – George Matook, program manager of the Measuring and Advancing Soldier Tactical Readiness and Effectiveness, or MASTR-E, Program at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center, received the Science and Technology Professional of the Year award for the 2022 Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Awards during a ceremony held at the Pentagon Jan. 10.

Under Matook’s leadership, MASTR-E has helped shape the Army’s approach to addressing human performance challenges by creating the initial capability to measure, predict, and enhance the close combat performance of Soldiers and squads to maximize their lethality and survivability. This important capability will provide a valuable tool for unit leaders to track the performance and status of their Soldiers during training, mission planning, and recovery.

The award, presented by The Honorable Douglas R. Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology) and Army Acquisition Executive, recognized the individual accomplishments and leadership traits Matook demonstrated in leading the MASTR-E team and praised the capabilities the program has generated for the Army and across the Department of Defense.

“Mr. Matook’s technical expertise, communication skills, and program management insight directly resulted in the initiation, development, and institutionalization of a human performance program within the United States Army,” reads the official award citation. “His team’s technology discoveries and capability transitions have already provided critical tools to both Soldiers and leaders enabling the initial ability to monitor, predict and proactively and positively intervene in their individual and unit performance, and physical and mental health conditions.

“Mr. Matook’s accomplishments have established the current state of human performance technologies and laid the foundation for future opportunities leading to an overall increase in soldier lethality and survivability. Mr. Matook’s mature leadership in this area has propelled senior leaders’ overall understanding of human performance; he has catalyzed the creation of communities of purpose within the Department of Defense focused on holistic solutions to human performance challenges in the soldier lethality and survivability program areas.”

Matook’s award highlights both his personal performance and DEVCOM Soldier Center’s collective contributions to the DoD science and technology community.

“I’m proud of the work our MASTR-E Program team has done to advance human performance research,” said Doug Tamilio, Director of DEVCOM Soldier Center. “Soldier Center is fortunate to have George leading this crucial effort for the Army and this prestigious S&T award reflects the impact MASTR-E is having to increase Soldier Lethality.”

