The public is invited to a special panel discussion featuring Alabama Hall of Fame musician and song producer Paul Hornsby at the Enterprise State Community College LBW Student Center Multipurpose Room Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m.

The event is free to the public and also features ESCC Fine Arts Division Chairman and Music Professor Dr. Ken Thomas and Blues Power DJ Gil Anthony.

A New Brockton native, Hornsby started playing music at an early age. His first professional experience came in 1962 in the band the 5 Men-its. By 1967, he was playing with Duane and Gregg Allman in the HourGlass.

After that time, Hornsby began a producing career, first with Capricorn Records, then as an independent. He has produced albums by such artists as Charlie Daniels, the Marshall Tucker Band, and Wet Willie. He has also performed with Elvin Bishop, Captain Beyond, Gerry Goffin, and Livingston Taylor. He owns Muscadine Recording Studio in Macon, Georgia.

Singles Hornsby has produced include “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” and “Fire on The Mountain”.

This event is made possible by the ESCC Lyceum Committee, the Wiregrass Blues Society, a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Alabama Humanities Alliance.

Hornsby is also the featured artist at the Wiregrass Blues Society’s monthly gathering Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Social on Main in Enterprise. The Wiregrass Blues Society preserves local music history and culture throughout the year while entertaining the community. Monthly meetings are open to the public.

Also in Enterprise, Hornsby is the featured speaker at the Enterprise Lions Club meeting at noon at the Farmers Market on Main Street in Enterprise Wednesday, March 15.