Space heater safety reminder as weather turns cooler

As the temperature gets colder and people begin to turn on additional sources of heat, the Enterprise Fire Department reminds the public of a few simple safety tips and precautions to prevent fires.

“We are already seeing an increase in fires due to space heaters,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher Davis said. “These types of fires are preventable and the best way we can help our community is through education and risk reduction.”

By following a few simple steps, residents will reduce the likelihood of fires, Davis said.

“The easiest thing you can do to keep you and your family safe is to move anything that can burn at least three feet from the heater, including bedding, walls and, of course, paper.” Davis encouraged homeowners who are using portable heaters to plug the device directly into an outlet. “There’s always a risk of overheating if you plug a space heater into an extension cord,” Davis said. “Space heaters require more wattage than other devices and the wall outlet can handle that. Power strips and extension cords cannot and are at greater risk of causing a fire.”

Finally, residents are reminded to turn off the heater when leaving the room. “If you plan to leave the house, turn it off,” Davis said. “When it’s time to go to bed, turn it off. Leaving space heaters unattended is dangerous and can have serious consequences. We want everyone to be safe.”

As a reminder, the Enterprise Fire Department has smoke detectors available, free of charge, to city residents. To learn more about this program, contact the Enterprise Fire Department at (334) 348-2641.