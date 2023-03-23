The "Spring Festival at the Monument" returns to downtown Enterprise this Saturday with a record number of vendors and family-friendly activities.

The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include more than 100 vendors along Main Street, as well as several booths with free children’s activities. A photo backdrop will be set up on the corner of Main Street and West College Street to take pictures with the Peep bunny mascot.

The annual Easter Hat parade, which trails up and down Main Street, starts at 11 a.m. at the Boll Weevil monument, immediately followed by the Easter Hat contest at 11:30 a.m.

The “Peep these Pups” contest starts at 1:30 p.m. with separate categories for small, medium, and large dogs. Pet owners are encouraged to dress up their pups in their Easter best or festive spring outfits. Festivalgoers are encouraged to put their paws together and enjoy the show.

Hoobler Music will have performances at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Line dancing with KPLA will be at 12:30 p.m. near the monument.

A variety of food vendors will be spaced throughout the event, as well as tables and chairs for patrons to utilize. The Enterprise Police Department, Enterprise Fire Department, and Coffee County Emergency Response Team will also be set up along East College Street.

Wristbands will be available for $10 for the Kid Zone, which includes five inflatables, monitored by SpaceWalk staff. “Chalk on Chancey,” sponsored by Enterprise First United Methodist Church, is a free activity and will be open all day for artists of all ages to draw on the roadway.

Several downtown businesses will also feature sales or in-store specials and giveaways during the event. Spring Festival at the Monument top sponsors are Southeastern ENT, Wiregrass Home Team, Parker Loan Team, Homestar, and All In Credit Union.

For more information, visit https://www.enterprisedowntown.com/sf2023