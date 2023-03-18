The annual Spring Plant Sale held by the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is March 23, 24 and 25, according to William Holman, Executive Director of the Gardens.

The three-day event begins on Thursday, March 23, with a Garden Member “early-bird” sale from 3 until 6 p.m. DABG members will have the opportunity to have first pick of all the plants at the sale.

Attendees to the sale will enter through the Smith Botanical Center and then proceed to the plant sale area adjacent to the Tropical House. Wine and cheese will be available while you browse the selection of plants. Anyone who is not a member of the Gardens can join online or at the Botanical Center prior to the sale.

The popular sale is open to the public for on-site sales Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, from 8 a.m. until noon each day. There is no admission charge to the garden to attend the sale. The Spring Plant Sale has become well known for the great variety and quality of plants available, and sales are usually brisk. This year, visitors will find an expanded selection of native plants. Garden staff has curated a large list of unusual native plants that flourish in the heat, humidity and unpredictable weather of the Southeastern U.S., including Hydrangeas, ornamental grasses, ferns, and a large selection of flowering perennials. The sale will also have a large selection of Native Azaleas, with colors varying from white to deep pink with all shades of yellow and orange in between. A few of the Native Azalea varieties include Pinxterbloom, Oconee, Flame, ‘Mandarin Lights’ and more.

DABG will also offer some non-native favorites such as limelight & mophead hydrangeas, evergreen azaleas and mophead hydrangeas. Other plant selections will include Blueberries, Brown Turkey Fig, and much more.

The Spring Plant Sale is the longest-running fundraising event for the garden and all proceeds help support the operation and maintenance of the facility. An inventory of all the plants to be offered in the sale is posted on the Garden’s website.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a growing “legacy collection” of native azaleas, including all the azaleas native to Alabama. Other features of the 48-acre garden include a rose garden, Butterfly House (April-October), daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden and more. In addition, DABG has a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground and both large and small spaces for rentals. The garden’s primary structure is the 8,000 square foot Ralph and Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, please contact the Garden office (334) 793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.