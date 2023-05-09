A new processional Roma Canopy was recently presented to Father Zachary Greenwell by Kandi Kozlowski, St. John the Evangelist Ladies Guild President.

The processional canopy protects the Blessed Sacrament during the procession, said St. John the Evangelist member Cathy Sedberry. “It creates a sacred place that is reserved for the priest carrying the monstrance. Basically it protects against anything falling on it.

“We will use that canopy during June Corpus Christi procession, a centuries old tradition of the Catholic faith,” Sedberry said. “The procession is a public affirmation of faith and the presence of the Holy Eucharist.”

The St. John the Evangelist Church Ladies Guild raised funds with their bake sales in the fall and spring and a donation was made in memory Paul Cadden by Karen Cadden to purchase the processional canopy.