Stardust is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. She came to SOS Animal Shelter as an owner surrender, along with her sibling. Soon after they had completed their vetting her sibling was adopted, which left Stardust to adjust by herself in the cat rooms.

Stardust is only eight months old, but she longs for something more meaningful, a family she can call her own. Stop in and meet our little daydreamer, Stardust. She is waiting for you.

SOS always appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.