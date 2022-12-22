State championship volleyball team recognized by mayor, council

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department’s fifth and sixth grade all-star volleyball team was recognized by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday for winning the 2022 Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Volleyball Championship held during November in Enterprise.

Founded in 1943, ARPA is a non-profit professional organization representing more than 900 professionals dedicated to advancing the profession in Alabama through leadership, education, advocacy, promotion, and service.

This year was the first year the tournament was held in Enterprise.