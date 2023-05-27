Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Starting Fall 2023, soccer players and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to play the sport at ESCC through the college’s Soccer Club, led by part-time coach Cade Stinnett.

Stinnett has a long history with the sport, starting at a young age with travel soccer and playing year-round all the way through high school before starting his coaching career. He began coaching as a volunteer assistant coach at Jacksonville High School while he was completing the physical education program at Jacksonville State University. He would go on to become the head coach at the high school.

After a short break from coaching to pursue a position playing indoor football, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Stinnett returned to coaching as the Enterprise High School Boys Junior Varsity soccer coach, a position he has held for two years. He joined the ESCC family as its part-time soccer coach in May of this year.

The club is holding open tryouts on May 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the EHS soccer practice field. For questions about the club and tryouts, contact Stinnett at jstinnett@escc.edu or text (334) 494-7241.

Currently, the club is open to men and women of all skill levels who are incoming freshmen or rising sophomores and are interested in playing soccer. The goal is to eventually transition to the club to an additional team under the athletic banner at ESCC.

“My hopes for the program this year is to be able to field a team and get this program off the ground playing competitive quality soccer,” Stinnett said. “With ESCC being a two-year institution, my hope for each player is to develop their skill level at the collegiate level and get them to transfer to a four-year university to continue their athletic careers.”

Personally, Stinnett said he also plans to build a network within the soccer community “to include the coaches of the universities and establish a reputation of producing quality players to transfer to their programs.”

“I am very excited to get to work and see where this season leads us,” Stinnett said. “Go Weevils!”