Street closures planned for downtown Enterprise during building demolition

ENTERPRISE — A portion of two downtown streets here will be closed starting Monday morning due to a demolition project.

The southbound lane of South Main Street, from West College to Grubbs streets, will be closed starting Monday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Passenger vehicles will be rerouted on East College Street to South Edwards Street to East Grubbs Street. Semi-trucks will be guided through by law enforcement officers. This closure is expected to last through Wednesday.

Additionally, West College Street will be closed to all traffic from Main Street to the railroad tracks starting Monday and continuing through Jan. 20.

The demolition project will include three structures that were damaged as a result of a fire in October.

Crews will be using this area to stage the necessary equipment.

Enterprise police will be on scene to direct traffic, and barricades will used for safety and the public is reminded to not cross them.

“We ask drivers to avoid the area if possible because it will be congested with equipment related to the project,” Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said. “If you must be in the area, plan for extra time to get through and follow the commands of the officers on scene.”

Businesses in the area will be open during the demolition project. Pedestrians are reminded to use the sidewalks and to only cross Main Street in designated crosswalks.

“Our downtown businesses will still be operating as normal, and we’d just like to remind everyone to ‘pardon our progress’ as we work through this demolition project,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “We hope that people will still come downtown to shop small and support our local businesses.”