At the request of the contractor, a portion of Swenson Street will be closed starting Friday, March 24 ,adjacent to the construction site of the new Enterprise Recreation and Aquatic Center near Lee Street. This road will remain closed until further notice.

A portion of Swenson Street, as well as E. Brunson and Hollis streets, were previously vacated during a February City Council meeting.

The groundbreaking for the new $23 million, state-of-the-art Enterprise Recreation and Aquatic Center was held in January. Once complete, it will be the largest municipal facility in the city, at 110,000 square feet. Construction is expected to last into 2024.