In February, the Cultural Arts Center hosted its annual Wiregrass Talent Quest Jr. event with over 20 individual acts and 36 students participating from the Wiregrass area.

Part of the Talent Quest event is the People’s Choice Award where anyone can vote online or at the event for the student of their choice. The winner of this portion of the event receives $100 but the school they attend receives 30% of the total amount raised through People’s Choice Voting and the winning student gets to choose where in the arts at their school this money can be spent.

Winning People’s Choice Award student, Emmalyn Wilkes, a student at Dauphin Junior High School in Enterprise donated her $377.50 prize to her school to be used in the WFIN broadcasting and news program at Dauphin.

Wilkes is a reporter for WFIN, the school station where they publish and make news reports, edit film and print, do the daily announcements at their school, and have their own news channel within the school.

Wilkes and her WFIN advisor and teacher, Crystal Edgar, have decided to apply this gift to update the newsroom technology packages. WFIN is a year long communications and broadcasting class at her school.

“Hats off to Emmalyn Wilkes from Enterprise for raising the most money in People’s Choice Award and for playing a magnificent violin in the competition,” said Cultural Arts Center Director Ann Cotton.