Joseph Tarlavsky of Enterprise played the role of Benjamin Coffin III in the Hamilton College Spring Theatre production of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent.”

Tarlavsky, a sophomore majoring in psychology, is a graduate of Enterprise High School.

Rent is an inspiring story about friends and artists struggling in New York City’s East Village. The Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning show tackles addiction, poverty, AIDS, and most of all, love.

The college’s production was directed by Hamilton Professor of Theatre Mark Cryer.

