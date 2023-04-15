Meet the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week, Templeton the Grinning Pup. Social media and photos are a great way for our dogs to be seen. Templeton has been with SOS since November. Even though he is one of our absolute favorite dogs, photos can be quite tricky for him. Templeton loves people, and his face lights up when he sees you. You may be asking, what’s the problem? Well, first he begins to wiggle and then he puts a huge smile on his face. The camera always captures his teeth, which makes him look like he’s angry and nothing could be further from the truth.

Templeton has everything you’d want in a dog. He is social, loves other dogs, and is happy all the time. He has had multiple roommates since being in our care, and he welcomes each of them with a butt wiggle and a smile. He even helped out at one of our fundraisers, “Pictures with Santa.” One volunteer took Templeton home to put the finishing touches on her Christmas decorations and said “He was just happy laying in the yard watching us as we hung up the lights on the house.” He so enjoyed just being a part of a family, even if it was only for a afternoon.

We can’t express the joy Templeton brings when you are around him. Smiles are contagious, so how can you be sad being around a smiling pup? Now we all know that no dog is perfect, and Templeton does have one flaw he has yet to master — cats. Templeton was adopted in the past, and though he was cat-tested, he hadn’t quite understood that cats are not toys. Templeton is used to playing with his canine friends and wants to play with cats as well. He tends to chase them and this stresses them out. We adore our feline friends, so we want to adopt Templeton to a cat-free home. We don’t want to set any animal up for failure, and at this time cats are still a dealbreaker for Templeton.

If you are looking for a great family pet who doesn’t take the best family photos, stop into SOS Animal Shelter to meet Templeton our “Smiling Dog” today.

SOS always appreciates donations! These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wish lists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.