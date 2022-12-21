 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temporary road closure near old Enterprise rec center

Progress continues at construction site

Demolition crews work to take down the old buildings on the Enterprise Rec Center site.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Enterprise City Council Tuesday approved the temporary closure of portions of three streets in the vicinity of the new recreation and aquatic center construction site off East Lee Street.

Portions of East Brunson, Hollis, and Swenson streets are closed effective immediately.

These streets surround the site where the M.N. (Jug) Brown Recreation Center once stood. That building was demolished Monday, as crews worked to clear the land ahead of an anticipated January construction start date for the new $23 million Enterprise Recreation and Aquatic Center.

These temporary closures will stay in effect until such time as the portions of those streets are permanently vacated.

A public hearing to permanently vacate the streets is set for Feb. 7, 2023 at the regularly scheduled Enterprise City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall.

