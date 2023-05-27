Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Enterprise Tennis Courts have been renamed for a man who dedicated decades to promoting the sport of tennis in the City of Progress.

Friends, family, former students and supporters of William “Bill” Morris gathered with the man known as “Mr. Bill “to his students and “Wink” to his family and friend at Donaldson Park last week for the unveiling of the sign renaming the tennis courts in his honor and a proclamation presented to him by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper.

A Samson native, Morris cut his teeth on tennis throughout the state in the state of California and played at both Marion Military Institute and in 1973 at Troy University, according to longtime friend and fellow tennis advocate Frank Zerbinos.

Calling Morris “a man of unswerving passion for the sport of tennis and his students,” Zerbinos said that Morris’ influence on the sport of tennis in the community “can easily be seen in the number of adults who still have their racquets and occasionally play this lifetime sport.

“Further evidence of his influence is the success of the Enterprise High School Tennis Program and the team’s successive trips to the AHSAA State Championships,” Zerbinos said. “He remained active in playing and teaching tennis, developing a reputation for his proficiency, especially in the areas where his work life carried him but nowhere one as much as Enterprise, where his name became synonymous with tennis.

“A number of his former students went on to successful careers in tennis,” Zerbinos said, citing Jamie Hampton, WTA Tennis Professional; Shelley Godwin Jaudon, former University of Alabama Tennis player, and captain her three final years, currently Head Coach at James Madison University Women’s Tennis; Sam Blackburn, former player at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Point University and currently Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Tennis at MGCCC; and Lindsey Zerbinos, USPTA Tennis Professional, Lifetime Tennis, Denver, Colo. “Mr. Bill taught tennis in the city of Enterprise for more than 20 years and the number of his students easily exceeded thousands.”